Left Menu

Preeti Adani Advocates for Art and Culture's Role in Education and Inclusivity

Preeti Adani emphasizes art and culture's intertwined relationship with knowledge during a book launch. Highlighting art's barrier-transcending nature, she calls for its role in fostering inclusivity. Dr Yasmin Singh advocates for classical arts in education, stressing the importance of dance forms like Kathak in enriching educational curricula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:19 IST
Preeti Adani Advocates for Art and Culture's Role in Education and Inclusivity
Gautam Adani's wife Preeti Adani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preeti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, underscored the crucial role of art and culture in education and society during the launch of two books by Dr Yasmin Singh. She emphasized that knowledge and art are interlinked, advocating for the promotion of cultural expressions to build resilient and inclusive communities.

Adani highlighted art's ability to transcend social barriers such as caste and creed, calling it the optimal medium for fostering inclusivity in India. She stressed the importance of reviving and sustaining performing and visual arts as dynamic avenues for expressing human experiences and struggles, noting the Adani family's contribution to this endeavor.

Dr Yasmin Singh, an esteemed Kathak dancer, discussed the classical arts' educational significance. She praised efforts to integrate traditional dance forms like Kathak into school curricula, arguing that understanding the history of Kathak Gharanas enhances students' appreciation of cultural heritage. Singh's impact on the field was recognized at events like the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024