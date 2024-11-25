Preeti Adani Advocates for Art and Culture's Role in Education and Inclusivity

Preeti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, underscored the crucial role of art and culture in education and society during the launch of two books by Dr Yasmin Singh. She emphasized that knowledge and art are interlinked, advocating for the promotion of cultural expressions to build resilient and inclusive communities.

Adani highlighted art's ability to transcend social barriers such as caste and creed, calling it the optimal medium for fostering inclusivity in India. She stressed the importance of reviving and sustaining performing and visual arts as dynamic avenues for expressing human experiences and struggles, noting the Adani family's contribution to this endeavor.

Dr Yasmin Singh, an esteemed Kathak dancer, discussed the classical arts' educational significance. She praised efforts to integrate traditional dance forms like Kathak into school curricula, arguing that understanding the history of Kathak Gharanas enhances students' appreciation of cultural heritage. Singh's impact on the field was recognized at events like the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)