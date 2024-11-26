Left Menu

Mohini Dey Dispels Rumors Amid Personal Turmoil: Calls for Empathy

Mohini Dey, the acclaimed bass guitarist, addresses unfounded rumors linking her romantically with AR Rahman, following her separation from Mark Hartsuch. Dey clarifies Rahman is a father figure and pleads for respect and empathy in this difficult time. Her statement follows Rahman's own warning against misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bass guitarist Mohini Dey has addressed rumors linking her romantically with AR Rahman, following her announcement of separation from her ex-husband, Mark Hartsuch. Dey urged the media and public to be empathetic and dismiss unfounded speculations.

Dey, who split from fellow musician Hartsuch last week, spoke out after Rahman listed the end of his marriage to Saira Banu in a statement. Social media subsequently speculated on a connection between Dey and Rahman, which she denied on Instagram.

The musician emphasized her professional admiration and fatherly regard for Rahman, with whom she has collaborated extensively. She called for privacy and respect, paralleling Rahman's legal notice against defamatory content targeting him post-separation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

