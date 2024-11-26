Left Menu

Mising Handloom Products of Assam Earn Prestigious GI Tag

Assam's Mising community and local craftspeople have been celebrated as their handloom products received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This recognition guarantees authenticity and helps protect cultural identity. It enhances market appeal, opening global avenues for these traditional products, with official celebrations held in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:49 IST
Mising Handloom Products of Assam Earn Prestigious GI Tag
The Mising community in Assam is celebrating a significant milestone as their traditional handloom products have been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This honor guarantees the authenticity and cultural identity of these items, boosting market prospects and global recognition.

In a formal ceremony held in New Delhi, the GI recognition certificate was awarded to the Institute of Handicraft Development, serving as a testament to the skilled craftsmanship of Assam's artisans. The occasion was graced by Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, also a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to the Mising community and the people of Assam for this distinguished achievement, emphasizing the tag's role in safeguarding the integrity of the Mising tribe's products and enhancing their global market appeal.

