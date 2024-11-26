A Times Square Love Story: Aanshi and Binoy's Star-Studded Wedding

The wedding of Aanshi and Binoy Mevada turned into a global spectacle, showcased on the iconic Times Square screen in New York. The couple received warm messages from Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, and R. Madhavan, enhancing the celebration with a dazzling touch of glamour.

These heartfelt messages left the couple and their families overwhelmed with joy. The event was a beautiful union of two families, celebrated in a blend of traditional rituals and modern charm at the picturesque Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

With family and friends in attendance, Aanshi and Binoy's wedding was marked by elegance, love, and heartfelt moments. The traditional yet contemporary ceremony emphasized community values, further elevated by the Times Square spectacle that made it a wedding day to remember.

