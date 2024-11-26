Star-Studded Engagement: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's Joyous Announcement

Nagarjuna, a legendary figure in the film industry, announced his son Akhil Akkineni's engagement to artist Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday, marking a joyous occasion for the family.

The engagement, a prelude to brother Naga Chaitanya's marriage, was celebrated at the family residence, surrounded by close relatives.

The couple, sharing their joy on social media, revealed plans for a wedding the following year. Zainab, the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, brings a multicultural background, having lived between India, Dubai, and London.

(With inputs from agencies.)