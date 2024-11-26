Star-Studded Engagement: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's Joyous Announcement
Actor Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, is engaged to artist Zainab Ravdjee. The engagement was held at Nagarjuna's family home with close family present. The couple, sharing their happiness on social media, is preparing for a wedding next year, following Akhil's brother Naga Chaitanya's upcoming marriage.
26-11-2024
Nagarjuna, a legendary figure in the film industry, announced his son Akhil Akkineni's engagement to artist Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday, marking a joyous occasion for the family.
The engagement, a prelude to brother Naga Chaitanya's marriage, was celebrated at the family residence, surrounded by close relatives.
The couple, sharing their joy on social media, revealed plans for a wedding the following year. Zainab, the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, brings a multicultural background, having lived between India, Dubai, and London.
