Ancient Fossil Heist at India International Trade Fair
A man from Noida was arrested for stealing a 50-million-year-old gastropod fossil from the India International Trade Fair. The fossil was taken from the Geological Survey of India's stall. Numerous CCTV footage helped in identifying the suspect, leading to the arrest and recovery of the ancient artifact.
A Noida man faces charges after allegedly pilfering a 50-million-year-old gastropod fossil from the Geological Survey of India's booth at the India International Trade Fair, police revealed on Tuesday.
The theft was detected on November 21, in Hall Number Four of the Ministry of Mines Pavilion. Delhi Police statement indicated more than 100 CCTV recordings from the locale were meticulously analyzed, which aided in identifying the suspect.
Identified through technical surveillance, the suspect, Manoj Kumar Mishra, was apprehended in Noida. The ancient fossil, along with evidence of entry to the fair, was retrieved from his possession.
