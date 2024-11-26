Left Menu

Himachal Tourism Hotels: No Plans for Privatization, Assures Bali

Raghubir Singh Bali, chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), denies allegations of privatizing state hotels. Bali calls for verified proofs from the employees union and insists on conducting internal reviews. The corporation aims for renovation funds ensuring profitability, stating no intent to privatize its assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:37 IST
Himachal Tourism Hotels: No Plans for Privatization, Assures Bali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Raghubir Singh Bali, the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), has firmly denied allegations that state-owned hotels will be transferred to private operators. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bali challenged the employees' union to provide notarized proof of their claims, which allege that HPTDC submitted inaccurate financial information to the court.

Emphasizing accountability, Bali announced that disciplinary actions will follow if the accusations are proven false. He reassured stakeholders that neither leasing nor privatizing the hotels has been contemplated, criticising opposition leaders for disseminating misleading narratives.

In the backdrop of a recent employee protest demanding Bali's removal, he responded to court inquiries by asserting that only hotel occupancy figures were requested and submitted. For renovation funding, he plans to approach the state government or Asian Development Bank, prioritizing the resolution of retired employees' dues timely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024