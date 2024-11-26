Himachal Tourism Hotels: No Plans for Privatization, Assures Bali

Raghubir Singh Bali, the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), has firmly denied allegations that state-owned hotels will be transferred to private operators. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bali challenged the employees' union to provide notarized proof of their claims, which allege that HPTDC submitted inaccurate financial information to the court.

Emphasizing accountability, Bali announced that disciplinary actions will follow if the accusations are proven false. He reassured stakeholders that neither leasing nor privatizing the hotels has been contemplated, criticising opposition leaders for disseminating misleading narratives.

In the backdrop of a recent employee protest demanding Bali's removal, he responded to court inquiries by asserting that only hotel occupancy figures were requested and submitted. For renovation funding, he plans to approach the state government or Asian Development Bank, prioritizing the resolution of retired employees' dues timely.

