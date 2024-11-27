Left Menu

Melo-Tea Festival: A Symphony of Culture and Revival in Darjeeling

The Melo-Tea Festival in Darjeeling, featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Swedish rock star Kee Marcello, aims to revive local culture and boost tourism. Set from December 19, it features music performances, sports, and cultural events, addressing regional challenges and promoting youth employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Darjeeling is set to resonate with the harmonious sounds of the second Melo-Tea festival, commencing on December 19. With the participation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and celebrated Swedish rocker Kee Marcello, this four-day fest promises a musical and cultural revival.

Aiming to nurture local talent and boost tourism, the festival is jointly organized by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and Darjeeling Police. The event includes performances by Marcello and local bands, sporting events, and cultural showcases, hoping to mitigate the socio-economic challenges in the region.

The festival also symbolizes a cultural rejuvenation for the hills, providing opportunities for local youth and businesses. Organizers anticipate a rise in participation and sales, along with lasting positive impacts on creative expression and economic activities in Darjeeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

