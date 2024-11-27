Left Menu

A Legacy of Compassion: The Life and Impact of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, the President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, passed away at 75. Her life was dedicated to humanitarian service, overseeing spiritual, educational, and philanthropic efforts across India. Her achievements include establishing free hospitals and schools, earning recognition for her selfless work.

Updated: 27-11-2024 10:35 IST
Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, a formidable leader in the spiritual and humanitarian sectors, has passed away at the age of 75. She was the President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), an organization known for its extensive philanthropic efforts.

Under her leadership, JKP established three hospitals offering free medical care, aiding over 5.5 million patients. Her vision for education led to the empowerment of more than 60,000 girls in rural Uttar Pradesh, offering them free schooling and essential resources.

Dr. Tripathi's work earned her numerous accolades, including the Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award and Zee Achievers Award. Her legacy will continue through the dedication of her sisters and the community she inspired.

