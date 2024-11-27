Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Honors 26/11 Victims and Promotes State as Investment Hub in London

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav participated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks commemoration in London. The event honored victims with tributes and performances. The CM also promoted investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing renewable energy and business-friendly policies to attract UK investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav joined Indian diaspora members and UK dignitaries in London to commemorate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Held at India House, the event featured a photographic exhibition to remember the 166 victims of the 2008 attacks.

UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel attended, honoring the victims, alongside Smriti Irani and Lord Rami Ranger. Musical tributes included performances by violinist Dr. Jyotsana Srikanth and vocalist Srikanth Sharma of the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To'.

Ahead of the event, Dr. Yadav presented Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment destination during a session in London. He highlighted the state's strengths in renewable energy and agriculture, seeking UK investor partnerships while promoting the upcoming Invest MP Summit in 2025.

