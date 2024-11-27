Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering Set in Prayagraj

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are progressing rapidly. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate development projects on December 13. The event, covering 800 more hectares than the last, will include increased accommodation and infrastructure, highlighting extensive government collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:09 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering Set in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj is gearing up for a grand event, Maha Kumbh 2025, with preparations progressing swiftly under the watchful eye of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister assured the public that all arrangements will be completed by December 10, well ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city on December 13 to inaugurate several development projects, marking an important milestone in the event's preparatory phase. Adityanath emphasized the urgency and efficiency of the ongoing projects, noting that despite challenges like an extended rainy season, everything is on track for a successful celebration.

The Maha Kumbh will offer an expanded fairground, with the number of tents doubling to accommodate a larger influx of pilgrims and organizations. The government's commitment to the event sees extensive infrastructure improvements in both the Kumbh area and Prayagraj city, catering to religious devotees and cultural organizations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024