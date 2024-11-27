Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering Set in Prayagraj
Preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are progressing rapidly. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate development projects on December 13. The event, covering 800 more hectares than the last, will include increased accommodation and infrastructure, highlighting extensive government collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Prayagraj is gearing up for a grand event, Maha Kumbh 2025, with preparations progressing swiftly under the watchful eye of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister assured the public that all arrangements will be completed by December 10, well ahead of schedule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city on December 13 to inaugurate several development projects, marking an important milestone in the event's preparatory phase. Adityanath emphasized the urgency and efficiency of the ongoing projects, noting that despite challenges like an extended rainy season, everything is on track for a successful celebration.
The Maha Kumbh will offer an expanded fairground, with the number of tents doubling to accommodate a larger influx of pilgrims and organizations. The government's commitment to the event sees extensive infrastructure improvements in both the Kumbh area and Prayagraj city, catering to religious devotees and cultural organizations nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Resilient Communities: Gender-Responsive Infrastructure for Equitable Recovery
BJP’s Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be guarantee for Maharashtra’s development: PM Modi at Chimur rally in Chandrapur district.
BHEL Wins Landmark Contract to Enhance India's Power Infrastructure
(Eds: Corrects location) BJP’s Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be guarantee for Maharashtra’s development: PM Modi at rally in Chandrapur district.
PM Modi Accuses Maha Vikas Aghadi of Stalling Maharashtra's Development