Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering Set in Prayagraj

Prayagraj is gearing up for a grand event, Maha Kumbh 2025, with preparations progressing swiftly under the watchful eye of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister assured the public that all arrangements will be completed by December 10, well ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city on December 13 to inaugurate several development projects, marking an important milestone in the event's preparatory phase. Adityanath emphasized the urgency and efficiency of the ongoing projects, noting that despite challenges like an extended rainy season, everything is on track for a successful celebration.

The Maha Kumbh will offer an expanded fairground, with the number of tents doubling to accommodate a larger influx of pilgrims and organizations. The government's commitment to the event sees extensive infrastructure improvements in both the Kumbh area and Prayagraj city, catering to religious devotees and cultural organizations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)