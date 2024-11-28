Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Honors Rani Durgavati with Statue Unveiling

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of medieval Gond queen Rani Durgavati at Government Medical College. Celebrated for her defense against the Mughal Empire, Rani Durgavati is commemorated at the college named after her. Post-event, the CM is set to visit Banda and Chitrakoot districts.

Updated: 28-11-2024 14:36 IST
In a ceremonial event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Gond queen Rani Durgavati at the Government Medical College. The college, which bears her name, stands as a tribute to her enduring legacy.

Rani Durgavati, a remarkable queen of the medieval Gondwana, is remembered for her valiant defense of her kingdom against the expansive forces of the Mughal Empire. Her heroic deeds have made her an enduring symbol of resistance and courage.

Following the unveiling, BJP's local district president Sanjay Singh announced that Chief Minister Adityanath would continue his schedule with visits to Mahua village in Banda district and Chitrakoot district, further connecting with the historical and cultural landscape of the region.

