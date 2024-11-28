The Reluctant Hangman: Shalom Nagar's Unwanted Role in History

Shalom Nagar, the Israeli prison guard reluctantly thrust into the role of executioner for notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, has died at the age of 88. His primary involvement in one of history's most notable post-war trials only became widely known many years later.

Nagar's place in history was cemented when he was selected to carry out Eichmann's death sentence at Ramle Prison in 1962. The execution followed Eichmann's capture by Mossad in Argentina and trial in Jerusalem for orchestrating the Final Solution that led to the Holocaust.

Initially hesitant to perform the execution, Nagar was persuaded after witnessing images of Holocaust atrocities. His story remained out of the public eye for years, until a radio mention turned him into an unexpected historical figure.

