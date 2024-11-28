Left Menu

The Reluctant Hangman: Shalom Nagar's Unwanted Role in History

Shalom Nagar, an Israeli prison guard who reluctantly executed Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, has passed away at 88. Unknown for decades, Nagar's role gained attention through media mentions. While he initially resisted carrying out the death sentence, he agreed after seeing Holocaust atrocities. Eichmann's capture and execution were pivotal moments in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:50 IST
The Reluctant Hangman: Shalom Nagar's Unwanted Role in History
  • Country:
  • Israel

Shalom Nagar, the Israeli prison guard reluctantly thrust into the role of executioner for notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, has died at the age of 88. His primary involvement in one of history's most notable post-war trials only became widely known many years later.

Nagar's place in history was cemented when he was selected to carry out Eichmann's death sentence at Ramle Prison in 1962. The execution followed Eichmann's capture by Mossad in Argentina and trial in Jerusalem for orchestrating the Final Solution that led to the Holocaust.

Initially hesitant to perform the execution, Nagar was persuaded after witnessing images of Holocaust atrocities. His story remained out of the public eye for years, until a radio mention turned him into an unexpected historical figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024