The Reluctant Hangman: Shalom Nagar's Unwanted Role in History
Shalom Nagar, an Israeli prison guard who reluctantly executed Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, has passed away at 88. Unknown for decades, Nagar's role gained attention through media mentions. While he initially resisted carrying out the death sentence, he agreed after seeing Holocaust atrocities. Eichmann's capture and execution were pivotal moments in history.
- Country:
- Israel
Shalom Nagar, the Israeli prison guard reluctantly thrust into the role of executioner for notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, has died at the age of 88. His primary involvement in one of history's most notable post-war trials only became widely known many years later.
Nagar's place in history was cemented when he was selected to carry out Eichmann's death sentence at Ramle Prison in 1962. The execution followed Eichmann's capture by Mossad in Argentina and trial in Jerusalem for orchestrating the Final Solution that led to the Holocaust.
Initially hesitant to perform the execution, Nagar was persuaded after witnessing images of Holocaust atrocities. His story remained out of the public eye for years, until a radio mention turned him into an unexpected historical figure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shalom Nagar
- Eichmann
- Holocaust
- Israel
- Mossad
- execution
- Nazi
- trial
- Adolf Eichmann
- hangman
ALSO READ
Public Execution of Iran's Most Notorious Serial Rapist Sparks International Outcry
Public execution in Afghanistan condemned as ‘clear human rights violation’
Texas Supreme Court Allows New Execution Date Amid Shaken Baby Syndrome Controversy
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized
Punjab Bye-Elections Witness 63% Voter Turnout Amidst Smooth Execution