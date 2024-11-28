Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Eastern Uganda: Landslide Devastation

At least 13 people died in eastern Uganda as landslides buried homes in Bulambuli. Rescue operations, hampered by heavy rains and poor road conditions, are ongoing. The Uganda Red Cross Society confirmed the recovery of 13 bodies, with the death toll potentially rising. Major roads across the country are affected by the weather.

Updated: 28-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:54 IST
Authorities in eastern Uganda confirmed that landslides have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals after torrential rains in the Bulambuli district led to disaster overnight. As many as 40 homes were buried across six villages amidst the mountainous terrain, where such incidents are unfortunately not uncommon.

Rescue efforts are currently underway, as the Uganda Red Cross Society reported the rescue teams have so far retrieved 13 bodies. Local media warns that the death toll could reach as high as 30. Adverse weather conditions severely hamper the efforts, with roads covered in mud and constant rainfall persisting.

Additional challenges unfolded as two rescue boats capsized while managing a separate rescue operation on the River Nile near the submerged Pakwach bridge. The prime minister's office has issued a disaster alert due to heavy rains cutting off major transportation routes across Uganda.

