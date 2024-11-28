Left Menu

Bihar Pavilion Shines with Gold at India International Trade Fair

Bihar Pavilion received the Gold award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair for its innovative design and sustainable presentation. Highlighting Bihar's cultural heritage and economic progress, the pavilion showcased initiatives like Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, emphasizing entrepreneurship and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:17 IST
Bihar Pavilion Shines with Gold at India International Trade Fair
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Pavilion was recognized with the Gold award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair for its outstanding design, thematic display, and commitment to sustainability.

Located at Bharat Mandapam, the award ceremony celebrated Bihar's focus on cultural vibrancy and economic progress under the theme 'Viksit Bihar under Viksit Bharat @ 2047', inaugurated by Industry Minister Nitish Mishra.

The pavilion's success, attributed to the collaboration across sectors, highlighted Bihar's traditional arts and industrial growth, symbolized by the iconic Sabhyata Dwar entrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024