Bihar Pavilion Shines with Gold at India International Trade Fair

The Bihar Pavilion was recognized with the Gold award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair for its outstanding design, thematic display, and commitment to sustainability.

Located at Bharat Mandapam, the award ceremony celebrated Bihar's focus on cultural vibrancy and economic progress under the theme 'Viksit Bihar under Viksit Bharat @ 2047', inaugurated by Industry Minister Nitish Mishra.

The pavilion's success, attributed to the collaboration across sectors, highlighted Bihar's traditional arts and industrial growth, symbolized by the iconic Sabhyata Dwar entrance.

