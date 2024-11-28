Suchitra Academy's 13th Founders Day: Embracing Heritage and Innovation
Suchitra Academy celebrated its 13th Founders Day on November 16, 2024, with the theme 'Itihasam: The Echo of Telangana’s Heritage.' The event blended tradition and modern education, highlighted by the inauguration of a Maker’s Space Lab. The institution emphasized holistic development, cultural connection, and a commitment to educational excellence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Suchitra Academy marked its 13th Founders Day on November 16, 2024, with a special focus on tradition and innovation through the theme 'Itihasam: The Echo of Telangana's Heritage.'
The celebration was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Bala Venkatesh Varma, who unveiled the state-of-the-art Maker's Space Lab, symbolizing the academy's dedication to cutting-edge education.
Highlights included a Burra Katha performance by Bramham Gaari Burra Katha Brundham and vibrant student presentations, further cementing the institution's commitment to holistic education and cultural celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Full Mission Simulator: A Game-Changer for Maritime Education in India
Philippines Devastated by Back-to-Back Typhoons, UNICEF Responds to Urgent Water, Sanitation, and Education Needs
Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support
President Murmu praises local educational advancements and highlights tourism potential in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Gaza's Education Crisis Looms Amidst UNRWA's Uncertain Future