Suchitra Academy's 13th Founders Day: Embracing Heritage and Innovation

Suchitra Academy marked its 13th Founders Day on November 16, 2024, with a special focus on tradition and innovation through the theme 'Itihasam: The Echo of Telangana's Heritage.'

The celebration was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Bala Venkatesh Varma, who unveiled the state-of-the-art Maker's Space Lab, symbolizing the academy's dedication to cutting-edge education.

Highlights included a Burra Katha performance by Bramham Gaari Burra Katha Brundham and vibrant student presentations, further cementing the institution's commitment to holistic education and cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)