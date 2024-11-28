Left Menu

Suchitra Academy's 13th Founders Day: Embracing Heritage and Innovation

Suchitra Academy celebrated its 13th Founders Day on November 16, 2024, with the theme 'Itihasam: The Echo of Telangana’s Heritage.' The event blended tradition and modern education, highlighted by the inauguration of a Maker’s Space Lab. The institution emphasized holistic development, cultural connection, and a commitment to educational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:24 IST
Suchitra Academy marked its 13th Founders Day on November 16, 2024, with a special focus on tradition and innovation through the theme 'Itihasam: The Echo of Telangana's Heritage.'

The celebration was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Bala Venkatesh Varma, who unveiled the state-of-the-art Maker's Space Lab, symbolizing the academy's dedication to cutting-edge education.

Highlights included a Burra Katha performance by Bramham Gaari Burra Katha Brundham and vibrant student presentations, further cementing the institution's commitment to holistic education and cultural celebration.

