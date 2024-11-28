Maharashtra's Iconic N D Studio Under New Management

The iconic N D Studio, located in Maharashtra's Raigad district, has come under the management of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (MFTSCDC). Previously established by the late art director Nitin Desai, the studio will now be managed by the corporation after a resolution from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Handling the operations, MFTSCDC assigned Managing Director Swati Mhase Patil to oversee activities. The responsibilities include every aspect of the studio's administration, from day-to-day operations to revenue generation and security.

A Special Action Team, including finance, law, and IT experts, supports the new management structure. This restructuring follows the tragic suicide of Nitin Desai, renowned for his work on films like "Lagaan" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam." The studio he founded in 2005 spans 52 acres.

(With inputs from agencies.)