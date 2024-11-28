Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Life of Nepalese Laborer in Tikkar Village

A devastating fire in Tikkar village resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Nepalese laborer named Prem. The blaze engulfed a makeshift house where he lived. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:20 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Life of Nepalese Laborer in Tikkar Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Tikkar village when a fire engulfed a makeshift house, resulting in the death of 53-year-old Prem, a Nepalese laborer, police reported on Thursday.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday night, and authorities were alerted to the scene on Thursday morning. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohru Ravindra Negi confirmed the victim's identity and stated that Prem was employed in local orchards.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Prem's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, as the community mourns the untimely loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024