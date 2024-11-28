Tragic Fire Claims Life of Nepalese Laborer in Tikkar Village
A devastating fire in Tikkar village resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Nepalese laborer named Prem. The blaze engulfed a makeshift house where he lived. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in Tikkar village when a fire engulfed a makeshift house, resulting in the death of 53-year-old Prem, a Nepalese laborer, police reported on Thursday.
The blaze broke out on Wednesday night, and authorities were alerted to the scene on Thursday morning. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohru Ravindra Negi confirmed the victim's identity and stated that Prem was employed in local orchards.
Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Prem's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, as the community mourns the untimely loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines: ICC Awaits Duterte's Move on Drug War Investigation
Gas Leak Incident at Bhilai Steel: Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation
Karnataka High Court Rejects Union Bank's Plea to Involve CBI in Fraud Investigation
Karnataka Cabinet Reopens Mining Scandal Investigations
Istanbul and Ankara Municipalities Face Investigations Over Expenditures