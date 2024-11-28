Tragic Fire Claims Life of Nepalese Laborer in Tikkar Village

A tragic incident occurred in Tikkar village when a fire engulfed a makeshift house, resulting in the death of 53-year-old Prem, a Nepalese laborer, police reported on Thursday.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday night, and authorities were alerted to the scene on Thursday morning. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohru Ravindra Negi confirmed the victim's identity and stated that Prem was employed in local orchards.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Prem's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, as the community mourns the untimely loss.

