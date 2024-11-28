Left Menu

Honoring SP Balasubrahmanyam: A Tribute Through Music and Memorial

A memorial and museum dedicated to SP Balasubrahmanyam in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, will honor his legendary contribution to music. A grand musical event in Bengaluru on December 8, 2024, will support this project, featuring performances by top singers. SP Charan announced these plans, highlighting SPB's impactful legacy.

S P Balasubrahmanyam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fitting tribute to the legendary vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam, a memorial and museum will be established in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, celebrating his extraordinary life and contributions. Known as the 'Voice Magician,' he captivated audiences by singing over 50,000 songs in 16 languages, capturing the hearts of millions worldwide.

A grand live musical event is set to take place on December 8, 2024, in Bengaluru to support this significant endeavor. The Prestige Centre for Performing Arts near Kanakapura Road will host the concert, featuring Kannada songs originally sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. Celebrated playback singers such as Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash, and his son SP Charan, who will also host the event, are set to perform.

During a press conference in Bengaluru, SP Charan, son of the late vocalist, unveiled plans for the memorial and concert. Highlighting SPB's contributions, Charan remarked, "SPB's five-decade-long career marked a golden era for Indian music. His melodic voice continues to resonate across generations." The memorial will include exhibits showcasing SPB's illustrious journey, iconic performances, and awards, serving as an inspiration for young musicians and a testament to his legacy in the world of Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

