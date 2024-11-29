Left Menu

Transforming Hidden Gems: India's New Iconic Tourist Destinations

The Indian government has approved 40 projects worth over Rs 3,295 crore across 23 states to develop lesser-known tourist spots into iconic destinations. This initiative aims to create a balanced tourist distribution, boost local economies, and promote sustainable tourism through strategic project selection and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 01:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has approved 40 projects totaling over Rs 3,295 crore to transform lesser-known sites into iconic tourist destinations across 23 Indian states.

Under the Ministry of Tourism's Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI), guidelines were issued to promote these developments, aiming to draw more balanced tourist attention and stimulate local economies.

Selected sites, from Assam's Rang Ghar to Madhya Pradesh's Orchha, are expected to receive interest-free loans for 50 years. The endeavor promises to enhance tourism experiences, create jobs, and ensure sustainability, with project completion slated by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

