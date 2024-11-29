Transforming Hidden Gems: India's New Iconic Tourist Destinations
The Indian government has approved 40 projects worth over Rs 3,295 crore across 23 states to develop lesser-known tourist spots into iconic destinations. This initiative aims to create a balanced tourist distribution, boost local economies, and promote sustainable tourism through strategic project selection and investment.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has approved 40 projects totaling over Rs 3,295 crore to transform lesser-known sites into iconic tourist destinations across 23 Indian states.
Under the Ministry of Tourism's Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI), guidelines were issued to promote these developments, aiming to draw more balanced tourist attention and stimulate local economies.
Selected sites, from Assam's Rang Ghar to Madhya Pradesh's Orchha, are expected to receive interest-free loans for 50 years. The endeavor promises to enhance tourism experiences, create jobs, and ensure sustainability, with project completion slated by March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ Proposes Overhaul of Conservation System to Balance Biodiversity Protection and Sustainable Tourism
AHPI Elevates Healthcare Standards with New Safety and Stroke Management Guidelines
CCPA to Shine Light on Diamond Trading with New Guidelines
UP bypolls: EC orders suspension of cops for violating guidelines on checking voters; stopping them from voting, say sources.
SEBI Proposes Stricter SME IPO Guidelines to Ensure Market Credibility