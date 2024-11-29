Left Menu

Tribal Icon Birsa Munda's Legacy Lives On Through Kin's Tragic Demise

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of tribal leader Birsa Munda, died from cardiovascular failure at 45 after a road accident in Jharkhand. Despite medical efforts, including brain surgery, he succumbed to his injuries at RIMS. The case received attention from Indian leaders, underscoring his family's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:37 IST
Mangal Munda, the descendant of renowned tribal figure Birsa Munda, has tragically passed away in Jharkhand after suffering severe injuries in a road accident. Munda, 45, succumbed to cardiovascular failure despite comprehensive treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he had been transferred in serious condition.

Following the accident in Khunti district, Munda was placed on a ventilator with critical head injuries, including brain clots, necessitating urgent surgery conducted by Dr. Anand Prakash. The accident and resultant medical efforts drew significant attention from prominent Indian political figures, highlighting the enduring legacy of Birsa Munda.

Birsa Munda, known for his leadership against British rule, is revered as 'Dharti Aaba' among tribals. His legacy remains celebrated annually on November 15, coinciding with the foundation of Jharkhand. The tragic death of his great-grandson Mangal Munda has once again brought attention to this influential family.

