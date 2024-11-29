Left Menu

Entertainment News: Legal Battles and Musical Journey

This entertainment news brief covers key updates: Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in jail after being denied bail ahead of his sex-trafficking trial. K-pop group NewJeans faces a contractual dispute with their agency, ADOR. Rapper Drake escalates his legal battle with Kendrick Lamar. Robbie Williams' musical 'Better Man' aims to heal audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:30 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains behind bars as his $50 million bail request was denied by a U.S. judge, pending his sex-trafficking trial set for May 5, 2025. The decision was confirmed by Judge Arun Subramanian after a marathon hearing in Manhattan federal court.

K-pop sensations NewJeans announced their intention to exit their agency ADOR amid unresolved disputes. Despite the band's statement, ADOR insists that their agreement is still intact, leaving fans in suspense about the future of the beloved group.

Drake intensifies his feud with Kendrick Lamar through court filings aimed at music giants over the alleged misrepresentation of Lamar's song 'Not Like Us,' which Drake claims damages his reputation. Meanwhile, Robbie Williams hopes his semi-autobiographical film 'Better Man' will offer solace to viewers, narrating his tumultuous rise to fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

