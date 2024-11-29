Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tragic Passing
Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, passed away following a road accident that led to cardiovascular failure. The incident occurred in Jharkhand, where he sustained severe head injuries after falling from a vehicle. Local leaders and officials expressed their condolences.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, has passed away. The 45-year-old's death occurred on Friday due to cardiovascular failure while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand.
The accident that led to Mangal Munda's untimely demise involved a fall from a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25. Having sustained severe head injuries, he was initially treated at Khunti's Sadar Hospital before being referred to RIMS.
As news of his passing spread, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar publicly expressed their sorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office was in contact with RIMS to oversee the medical arrangements prior to Mangal Munda's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Celebrates Jharkhand's High Voter Turnout in First Polling Phase
BJP's Ambitious Vision for Jharkhand: Prosperity Amidst Political Clash
Erumeli's New Devotional Hub: A Global Standard for Pilgrims
JMM-led coalition trying to make Jharkhand a hub of Naxals, alleges Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Dhanbad.
First phase polling indicates BJP will form government in Jharkhand with absolulte majority, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath.