Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tragic Passing

In a tragic turn of events, Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, has passed away. The 45-year-old's death occurred on Friday due to cardiovascular failure while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand.

The accident that led to Mangal Munda's untimely demise involved a fall from a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25. Having sustained severe head injuries, he was initially treated at Khunti's Sadar Hospital before being referred to RIMS.

As news of his passing spread, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar publicly expressed their sorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office was in contact with RIMS to oversee the medical arrangements prior to Mangal Munda's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)