Left Menu

Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tragic Passing

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, passed away following a road accident that led to cardiovascular failure. The incident occurred in Jharkhand, where he sustained severe head injuries after falling from a vehicle. Local leaders and officials expressed their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:15 IST
Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tragic Passing
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, has passed away. The 45-year-old's death occurred on Friday due to cardiovascular failure while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand.

The accident that led to Mangal Munda's untimely demise involved a fall from a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25. Having sustained severe head injuries, he was initially treated at Khunti's Sadar Hospital before being referred to RIMS.

As news of his passing spread, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar publicly expressed their sorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office was in contact with RIMS to oversee the medical arrangements prior to Mangal Munda's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024