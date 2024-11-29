Tribal Icon's Legacy: Mangal Munda Passes Away After Tragic Accident
Mangal Munda, great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, died of cardiovascular failure after suffering severe injuries in a road accident in Jharkhand. Munda, 45, was receiving treatment at RIMS. His passing is mourned by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders as a significant loss to the tribal community.
Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, passed away due to cardiovascular failure following a severe road accident injury. Munda, 45, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand.
He suffered critical head injuries after falling from a vehicle in Khunti district. Despite undergoing surgery and intensive care treatment, efforts to save his life were unsuccessful, confirmed RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Hiren Birua. His death is deeply mourned by national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed sympathy for the loss to Jharkhand's tribal society.
The final rites for Mangal Munda are expected to be held in his ancestral village, emphasizing his integral connection to Jharkhand's tribal heritage. Birsa Munda, his legendary ancestor, challenged colonial rule and remains an enduring symbol of resistance for India's tribal communities.
