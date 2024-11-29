Left Menu

Tribal Icon's Legacy: Mangal Munda Passes Away After Tragic Accident

Mangal Munda, great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, died of cardiovascular failure after suffering severe injuries in a road accident in Jharkhand. Munda, 45, was receiving treatment at RIMS. His passing is mourned by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders as a significant loss to the tribal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:53 IST
Tribal Icon's Legacy: Mangal Munda Passes Away After Tragic Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, passed away due to cardiovascular failure following a severe road accident injury. Munda, 45, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand.

He suffered critical head injuries after falling from a vehicle in Khunti district. Despite undergoing surgery and intensive care treatment, efforts to save his life were unsuccessful, confirmed RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Hiren Birua. His death is deeply mourned by national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed sympathy for the loss to Jharkhand's tribal society.

The final rites for Mangal Munda are expected to be held in his ancestral village, emphasizing his integral connection to Jharkhand's tribal heritage. Birsa Munda, his legendary ancestor, challenged colonial rule and remains an enduring symbol of resistance for India's tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024