Flawed Flaming Torch Procession Injures 30 in Khandwa

Thirty individuals, including women and children, were injured during a flaming torch procession in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened at midnight as torches were being doused, causing a sudden flame that injured the attendees. All injured are out of danger following treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unexpected incident marred a traditional flaming torch procession in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in injuries to 30 individuals, including women and children. The mishap occurred near midnight, as the procession reached the Clow Tower. Sparks flew as torches were extinguished, enveloping the crowd in flames.

According to Khandwa District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai, the flames caused injuries to people nearby, leading to their immediate hospitalization. Although 18 were discharged after initial treatment, 12 remain in care but are reportedly out of danger.

This annual procession commemorates the deaths of three individuals, including policeman Sitaram Batham, who were killed by the banned group SIMI in 2009. Hyderabad BJP MLA T Raja was present at the gathering, where tribute was paid to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

