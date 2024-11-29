Flawed Flaming Torch Procession Injures 30 in Khandwa

An unexpected incident marred a traditional flaming torch procession in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in injuries to 30 individuals, including women and children. The mishap occurred near midnight, as the procession reached the Clow Tower. Sparks flew as torches were extinguished, enveloping the crowd in flames.

According to Khandwa District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai, the flames caused injuries to people nearby, leading to their immediate hospitalization. Although 18 were discharged after initial treatment, 12 remain in care but are reportedly out of danger.

This annual procession commemorates the deaths of three individuals, including policeman Sitaram Batham, who were killed by the banned group SIMI in 2009. Hyderabad BJP MLA T Raja was present at the gathering, where tribute was paid to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)