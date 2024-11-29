India's Jewelers Embrace FTC's New Diamond Definitions

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has aligned with the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) latest guidelines on diamond nomenclature. This update introduces a clear distinction between mined and lab-grown diamonds, enhancing consumer decision-making by ensuring transparency within the industry.

The FTC's guidelines offer a standardized definition for diamonds, giving both industry players and consumers a clear understanding. With India's gem and jewellery sector embracing these definitions, the GJEPC has called on the Indian government to integrate these standards into the country's consumer laws.

GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah highlighted the initiative's importance in consumer interest, aiding in the protection against misinformation and reflecting advancements in diamond technology. This adoption is set to level the playing field, demanding compliance from all stakeholders and ensuring they can better advise consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)