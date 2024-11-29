Reviving Tulja Bhavani: A Historical Temple's Makeover

Maharashtra's historic 12th-century Tulja Bhavani temple in the Dharashiv district is set for extensive repairs and conservation efforts, according to a local official. The temple, a major draw for devotees both locally and nationally and maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will undergo a transformation to restore its structural integrity.

The restoration will occur in two phases with a budget allocation of Rs 58 crore. Authorities have begun the process by issuing work orders and planning the removal of unauthorized constructions. Dharashiv district collector Sachin Ombase highlighted that two agencies have been appointed to oversee the project, which focuses on restoring the main stone structure to its original form and addressing seepage issues.

Plans are underway to dismantle the temple trust office, police chowki, changing rooms, recently built temples, and storage facilities that were added without permission. However, over ten temples on the premises, including the Goumukh Tirth Datta, Matangi temple, and Raje Shahaji entry gate, will receive conservation and repair work. Additionally, new features such as stone flooring, ramps, and lifts will be introduced to enhance access for differently-abled and elderly visitors. The entire project is anticipated to conclude within 18 to 24 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)