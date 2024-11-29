Left Menu

Reviving Tulja Bhavani: A Historical Temple's Makeover

Conservation efforts are underway at Maharashtra's 12th-century Tulja Bhavani temple, involving demolition of unauthorized structures and restoration of the main building. The project, costing Rs 58 crore, will ensure structural integrity and accessibility for all visitors, expected to take 18-24 months to complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:18 IST
Reviving Tulja Bhavani: A Historical Temple's Makeover
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's historic 12th-century Tulja Bhavani temple in the Dharashiv district is set for extensive repairs and conservation efforts, according to a local official. The temple, a major draw for devotees both locally and nationally and maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will undergo a transformation to restore its structural integrity.

The restoration will occur in two phases with a budget allocation of Rs 58 crore. Authorities have begun the process by issuing work orders and planning the removal of unauthorized constructions. Dharashiv district collector Sachin Ombase highlighted that two agencies have been appointed to oversee the project, which focuses on restoring the main stone structure to its original form and addressing seepage issues.

Plans are underway to dismantle the temple trust office, police chowki, changing rooms, recently built temples, and storage facilities that were added without permission. However, over ten temples on the premises, including the Goumukh Tirth Datta, Matangi temple, and Raje Shahaji entry gate, will receive conservation and repair work. Additionally, new features such as stone flooring, ramps, and lifts will be introduced to enhance access for differently-abled and elderly visitors. The entire project is anticipated to conclude within 18 to 24 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024