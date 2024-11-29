A Forgotten Legacy: Rajendra Prasad's Underappreciated Contributions
Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, highlights the underappreciated legacy of India's first president, Rajendra Prasad. Despite being regarded by contemporaries as Gandhi's true successor, Prasad's contributions are often overlooked. However, efforts are being made to preserve his memory and honor his role in India's history.
In a candid address, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, lamented the oversight in remembering Rajendra Prasad, India's first president. Despite being seen as Mahatma Gandhi's true successor by many contemporaries, Prasad's impactful legacy remains lesser known.
Harivansh, speaking at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, emphasized Prasad's pivotal role as a prominent freedom fighter, minister in the interim government, and president of both the Congress and Constituent Assembly. Yet, his contributions have received insufficient recognition, as echoed by notable author Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
The deputy chairman noted the neglect of Prasad's native village, which was in ruins until interventions by leaders like former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Harivansh also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in lifting millions out of poverty, indicating a progressive India.
