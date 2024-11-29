Farewell to a Tribal Icon's Descendant: Mangal Munda Laid to Rest
Mangal Munda, great-grandson of tribal leader Birsa Munda, passed away from cardiovascular failure after an accident. His last rites were performed in his ancestral village, Ulihatu. His death sparked reactions about healthcare negligence, with state leaders mourning the loss and calling for healthcare system reform.
Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of the legendary tribal icon Birsa Munda, was laid to rest in his ancestral village, Ulihatu, following a fatal case of cardiovascular failure. He succumbed to his injuries after a road accident, closing a chapter in Jharkhand's rich tribal history.
State leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences on social media, underlining the significance of Munda's loss to Jharkhand's tribal community. The village of Ulihatu, about 65 km from Ranchi, became a hub of mourning as family, friends, and officials gathered to pay their respects.
However, Munda's death has also highlighted alleged shortcomings in the state's healthcare system. Accusations of medical negligence sparked controversy, with BJP leaders calling for a probe into Munda's treatment. The incident has prompted calls for healthcare reforms to prevent future tragedies.
