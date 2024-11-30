Left Menu

Meenakshi Seshadri to Light Up International Gita Mahotsav with Mahabharata Play

Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri is set to perform during the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on December 11 with a play based on Draupadi from the Mahabharata. The festival, running from November 28 to December 15, features performances by renowned film personalities and cultural troupes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:21 IST
Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri is poised to captivate audiences at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on December 11. She will headline a theatrical performance focused on Draupadi from the epic Mahabharata, according to festival officials.

The cultural celebration, running from November 28 to December 15, boasts an impressive lineup, with Tanzania as the partner country and Odisha as the partner state. Meenakshi Seshadri's act marks one of the highlights of the festival, featuring numerous renowned artists from the film industry.

Scheduled performances include a choreography act from Tanzanian and Haryanvi artists on December 5, a theatrical play 'Hamare Ram' by Ashutosh Rana on December 7, and a unique sand art exhibition by artist Manisha on December 9, culminating in a poetry session by Kumar Vishwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

