Ed Sheeran Set to Make History with First Concert in Bhutan

Ed Sheeran is poised to become the first international artist to perform in Bhutan with his 'Mathematics Tour' in January. The tour will take place at Thimphu's Changlimithang Stadium, followed by performances in India and the Middle East, marking the conclusion of his celebrated Mathematics era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:39 IST
Ed Sheeran, the acclaimed British musician, is making history as he prepares to become the first international artist to perform in Bhutan. The ground-breaking event is part of his ongoing 'Mathematics Tour' and is scheduled for January 24 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan.

Announced recently, the tour will also take Sheeran to India and the Middle East, running until May 2025. This marks the end of his successful Mathematics era, which began in Dublin in 2022. To date, Sheeran has delivered over 134 performances worldwide, captivating audiences with his stripped-back style, accompanied only by his guitar and Loopstation.

The tour's setlist will include tracks from all his albums since 2011, as well as a track from his 2019 'No. 6 Collaborations Project.' Tickets, which start at USD 10, went on sale through TiXbt. The historic Bhutan concert is promoted by Gelephu Mindfulness City, AEG Presents, and organized with One Fiinix Live.

(With inputs from agencies.)

