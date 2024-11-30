Left Menu

Building Future Leaders: NDA Cadets Gear Up for Advanced Training

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh urged National Defence Academy cadets to apply their training at service academies and emphasized the importance of the bonds formed at NDA. Addressing the Passing Out Parade, he highlighted the pivotal role cadets will play in future conflicts and called NDA a leadership cradle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:42 IST
In a solemn address at the National Defence Academy's (NDA) Passing Out Parade, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh elaborated on the transformative journey awaiting the young cadets. He emphasized that the rigorous training and camaraderie they have experienced must guide them in their future service careers.

The reviewing officer of the 147th course at Khadakwasla underlined the pivotal role these cadets—soon to become officers—will play in safeguarding the nation. Singh encouraged them to embrace jointness and employ the academy's high-quality training in every operation and decision they undertake.

The ceremony included an impressive display of discipline and skill by 1,265 cadets, with the day's honors going to top performers. The event symbolically set the stage for cadets from various nations and female contingent to join pre-commissioning training, highlighting NDA's global and inclusive legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

