Actor Sharad Kapoor Faces Molestation Allegations

Actor Sharad Kapoor has come under serious allegations as a 32-year-old woman accuses him of molestation. The woman claimed that Kapoor extended an invitation to his home under the guise of discussing a work project. Allegedly, Kapoor proceeded with unwanted advances and sent her lewd messages.

The Khar Police have taken action, registering a case against Kapoor under sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He is now summoned for questioning in connection to these allegations. This incident reportedly transpired on November 26, 2024, when the victim was called to Kapoor's office under pretenses related to work on video reels.

Police officials revealed that upon reaching, the victim found Kapoor inappropriately dressed and attempting to assault her. Following the event, further distress came from receiving obscene messages, including a voice note from Kapoor. The victim, stressing the necessity for accountability within the entertainment sector, has initiated legal proceedings. As the allegations loom, Kapoor has yet to issue a statement regarding the charges.

