2.5 Acres Allocated for Tirumala Temple Replica at Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela authorities have allocated 2.5 acres in Prayagraj to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for a replica of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. This strategic move is aimed at catering to the expected influx of North Indian devotees during the Kumbh Mela.

TTD Joint Executive Officer for Health and Education, Gowthami, met with Kumbh Mela Authority Officer Vijay Kiran Anand in Prayagraj to finalize the land allocation details. The TTD officials also provided input on necessary arrangements for the mega-religious event, which is set to take place between 13 January 2025 and 26 February 2025.

Through this effort, TTD intends to enhance the presence of Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country by providing devotees from all over India access to this sacred experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)