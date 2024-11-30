Empowering Youth: Jammu & Kashmir's Scout Movement Flourishes
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha commits full support to bolster the Bharat Scouts and Guides initiative in the region. He praised the group's cultural and civilizational contributions and acknowledged the growing volunteer numbers. The movement is seen as key to social change in the union territory.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has pledged to provide complete support and aid to bolster the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement within the union territory, aiming to further enrich the initiative's impact on society.
In a dialogue with volunteers and officials at the Raj Bhawan, Sinha applauded the movement's role in fostering values of discipline, camaraderie, and selfless service among the youth, which serve as a reflection of the region's ancient culture and civilization.
Sinha highlighted the remarkable growth in membership, from 7,500 in 2020 to 14,000 in 2024, and encouraged the young volunteers who symbolize hope and progress, convinced of their pivotal role in driving socio-economic transformation in Jammu and Kashmir.
