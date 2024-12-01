Sanatan Board Proposal to Shine at Maha Kumbh
At the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, seers and sages will submit a proposal for a Sanatan Board to the central government. This new board aims to uphold Sanatan Dharma principles. The event will witness large-scale preparations under the leadership of Indian leaders Modi and Adityanath.
The congregation of distinguished seers and sages at the Maha Kumbh 2025 will discuss a significant proposal for establishing a Sanatan Board, Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, announced. This proposal, aimed at reinforcing Sanatan Dharma principles, will be forwarded to the central government for approval.
A Dharma Sansad has been scheduled for January 26 during the Maha Kumbh, as stated by the UP government. This assembly will bring together influential spiritual leaders from all corners of the country, including Shankaracharyas and heads of various Akharas.
The upcoming Maha Kumbh, to be held from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, promises unprecedented magnificence, building on grand past events. Under the stewardship of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, significant preparations, including extensive prasad provisions, are underway to accommodate thousands of devotees.
