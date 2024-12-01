ISKCON Leader Calls for Global Action Against Violence in Bangladesh

ISKCON Bengaluru President Madhu Pandit Dasa has urged the Indian government to take action to protect minorities in Bangladesh amid rising violence against Hindus. His appeal came during a peaceful rally at Hare Krishna Hill, where the community gathered in solidarity with affected minorities.

Dasa expressed grave concern over repeated attacks on the Hindu community and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Manch. He criticized the Bangladeshi government's inaction and called for international intervention.

The rally served as a platform to demonstrate ISKCON's support for minority communities facing persecution. Dasa emphasized the need for collective efforts from nations to safeguard these vulnerable groups from violence and discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)