ISKCON Leader Calls for Global Action Against Violence in Bangladesh
Madhu Pandit Dasa, President of ISKCON Bengaluru, voiced his concerns over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He urged the Indian government to collaborate with neighboring countries to protect minority rights. The call was made during a peace event at Hare Krishna Hill, emphasizing the ongoing threats Hindu minorities face.
- Country:
- India
ISKCON Bengaluru President Madhu Pandit Dasa has urged the Indian government to take action to protect minorities in Bangladesh amid rising violence against Hindus. His appeal came during a peaceful rally at Hare Krishna Hill, where the community gathered in solidarity with affected minorities.
Dasa expressed grave concern over repeated attacks on the Hindu community and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Manch. He criticized the Bangladeshi government's inaction and called for international intervention.
The rally served as a platform to demonstrate ISKCON's support for minority communities facing persecution. Dasa emphasized the need for collective efforts from nations to safeguard these vulnerable groups from violence and discrimination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Americans Rally for Sanctions on Bangladesh
Indian Americans Push Trump to Sanction Bangladesh
Jharkhand govt allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators to marry tribals: Home Minister Amit Shah in Dumka.
PM Modi maintains silence when Dalits, tribals and minorities are oppressed, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests