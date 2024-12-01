Left Menu

Hornbill Festival: A Tapestry of Tradition and Unity in Nagaland

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland welcomes thousands of domestic and foreign tourists to experience the vibrant blend of Naga tradition and modernity. Held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, the festival features performances from both local and international artists and symbolizes cultural unity and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:42 IST
Hornbill Festival: A Tapestry of Tradition and Unity in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque Naga Heritage Village in Kisama was a hive of activity as thousands of domestic and international tourists gathered for the beginning of the Hornbill Festival. The 10-day event, known as the 'festival of festivals,' blends the rich tradition of Nagaland with modern artistry, captivating visitors with the diverse cultural performances.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the festival's 25th edition, marking the occasion by hitting a traditional Naga gong. Celebrated musician A R Rahman brought further zest to the ceremony, serenading attendees with a segment of his popular track, 'Nadaan parindey ghar aaja.'

Representing a notable tourism event organized by the state's government, the festival draws participation from various national and international dignitaries, showcasing the cultural heritage and unity of Nagaland's tribes and enabling global cultural interplay. The festivities are expected to run until December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024