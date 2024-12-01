Hornbill Festival: A Tapestry of Tradition and Unity in Nagaland

The picturesque Naga Heritage Village in Kisama was a hive of activity as thousands of domestic and international tourists gathered for the beginning of the Hornbill Festival. The 10-day event, known as the 'festival of festivals,' blends the rich tradition of Nagaland with modern artistry, captivating visitors with the diverse cultural performances.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the festival's 25th edition, marking the occasion by hitting a traditional Naga gong. Celebrated musician A R Rahman brought further zest to the ceremony, serenading attendees with a segment of his popular track, 'Nadaan parindey ghar aaja.'

Representing a notable tourism event organized by the state's government, the festival draws participation from various national and international dignitaries, showcasing the cultural heritage and unity of Nagaland's tribes and enabling global cultural interplay. The festivities are expected to run until December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)