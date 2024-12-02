Left Menu

CAMPCO Calls for Scientific Research on Arecanut Benefits

The CAMPCO cooperative has petitioned the Indian government to fund scientific research on arecanut's safety and potential anti-carcinogenic properties. The move underscores its cultural and economic significance, with studies suggesting it may have health benefits. CAMPCO aims to challenge WHO's classification of arecanut as carcinogenic.

CAMPCO Calls for Scientific Research on Arecanut Benefits
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO) is advocating for government-funded research into the health benefits of arecanut. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CAMPCO President A Kishore Kumar Kodgi argues for research on its purported anti-carcinogenic properties.

CAMPCO emphasizes the economic and cultural impact of arecanut cultivation, which covers 9.55 lakh hectares in India and yields 17-18 lakh metric tonnes annually, supporting countless farmers. Despite its contribution of over Rs 650 crore in GST, arecanut faces scrutiny due to WHO's carcinogenic classification based on studies involving harmful mixtures.

Highlighting findings from institutions like the Indian Institute of Science and Emory University, CAMPCO points to research suggesting arecanut's tumour-suppressing capabilities without harming healthy cells. The cooperative urges collaborative research with leading Indian institutions and seeks a reevaluation of WHO's classification, backed by former WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

