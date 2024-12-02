Left Menu

West Bengal Emerges as Top Heritage Tourism Destination Recognized by UNESCO

West Bengal has been recognized as a leading destination for heritage tourism by UNESCO, generating significant employment. The state has also made substantial efforts in developing religious, heritage, and tea tourism, showcasing key sites like the Dakshineshwar and Kalighat temples, and constructing new attractions like the Jagannath temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:03 IST
West Bengal Emerges as Top Heritage Tourism Destination Recognized by UNESCO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal has been acclaimed by UNESCO as a premier destination for heritage tourism, greatly contributing to employment for numerous young individuals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted these achievements in the state's assembly on Monday.

Banerjee emphasized that the state has made significant advancements in religious, heritage, and tea tourism, with development projects at the Dakshineshwar and Kalighat temples. An under-construction Jagannath temple in Digha is also poised to welcome devotees soon.

The tourism industry has seen substantial growth with the rise of thousands of hotels and the opening of 2,489 homestays, as noted by Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Sen. The state is also focused on improving infrastructure for events like the Gangasagar Mela to enhance its appeal further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024