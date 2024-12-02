West Bengal Emerges as Top Heritage Tourism Destination Recognized by UNESCO
West Bengal has been recognized as a leading destination for heritage tourism by UNESCO, generating significant employment. The state has also made substantial efforts in developing religious, heritage, and tea tourism, showcasing key sites like the Dakshineshwar and Kalighat temples, and constructing new attractions like the Jagannath temple.
West Bengal has been acclaimed by UNESCO as a premier destination for heritage tourism, greatly contributing to employment for numerous young individuals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted these achievements in the state's assembly on Monday.
Banerjee emphasized that the state has made significant advancements in religious, heritage, and tea tourism, with development projects at the Dakshineshwar and Kalighat temples. An under-construction Jagannath temple in Digha is also poised to welcome devotees soon.
The tourism industry has seen substantial growth with the rise of thousands of hotels and the opening of 2,489 homestays, as noted by Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Sen. The state is also focused on improving infrastructure for events like the Gangasagar Mela to enhance its appeal further.
