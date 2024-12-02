Left Menu

The Power of Design: Transforming Ideas into Products

At the Villaggio Italia exposition in Mumbai, senior Italian officials and industry leaders emphasized the crucial role of design in product development. They highlighted how rigorous research and innovative design can elevate products beyond their initial concepts, making them more functional and aesthetically pleasing. Italian companies are investing in India to provide high-quality, affordable products.

Design plays a pivotal role in product development, potentially transforming initial concepts into superior final products, according to senior Italian official Augusto Reggiani. Speaking at the Villaggio Italia exposition in Mumbai, Reggiani emphasized that successful design must be paired with rigorous research at every stage to truly enhance daily life.

The exposition showcased products that achieve this aim, underscoring the necessity of innovative design, particularly in industries like automobiles. Reggiani noted, 'Design makes a product better than the idea behind it,' crediting young designers and their fresh research with enabling groundbreaking advancements.

Luca Matteucci, managing director of Marposs SPA, highlighted India's attractive market while noting its price sensitivity. His company plans to invest in India to deliver quality products at more accessible price points. Beyond the automotive sector, it serves areas like medical and semiconductors. Villaggio Italia's exhibition tour reinforces Italy's diplomatic ties, with future stops in cities such as Abu Dhabi and Jeddah.

