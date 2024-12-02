Modi Watches His First Film as PM: 'The Sabarmati Report'

In a rare public leisure activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Parliament library building's Balyogi Auditorium. Joining him were several senior ministers, BJP allies, and MPs from the ruling alliance, along with veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and actress Raashii Khanna.

Jeetendra highlighted the significance of the event, revealing it was the first film Modi had watched since becoming prime minister. Raashii Khanna, who plays a crucial role in the film, echoed Jeetendra's excitement and noted Modi's appreciation for the movie's makers.

The film delves into the controversial 2002 Godhra train incident and Modi was then Gujarat's chief minister. Following BJP's active promotion, several state governments have declared the movie tax-free. The screening has sparked renewed interest in the political and legal debates surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)