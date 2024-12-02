Left Menu

Boosting Tribal Tourism: Himachal's New Development Initiatives

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to develop a Buddhist Tourism Circuit and heliports in Himachal's tribal areas. The initiative aims to enhance employment and self-employment opportunities. A substantial budget is allocated for education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the welfare of tribal communities, while promoting local empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:15 IST
Boosting Tribal Tourism: Himachal's New Development Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled plans to establish a Buddhist Tourism Circuit and heliports in Himachal Pradesh's tribal areas. Speaking at the 49th Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the potential for tourism to boost local employment.

The initiative aims to draw visitors to renowned monasteries such as Tabo, Dhankar, Key, and Kaza, located in the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. Discussion points at the meeting also covered improvements in education, healthcare, electricity, and infrastructure in tribal regions.

The state government has earmarked considerable resources, with Rs. 890.28 crore under the Tribal Sub Plan and an additional Rs. 1,145.46 crore in non-plan expenditure for fiscal 2024-25. The budget will support various projects, including building roads and bridges, and enhancing education and healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024