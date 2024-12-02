Boosting Tribal Tourism: Himachal's New Development Initiatives

In a major development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled plans to establish a Buddhist Tourism Circuit and heliports in Himachal Pradesh's tribal areas. Speaking at the 49th Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the potential for tourism to boost local employment.

The initiative aims to draw visitors to renowned monasteries such as Tabo, Dhankar, Key, and Kaza, located in the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. Discussion points at the meeting also covered improvements in education, healthcare, electricity, and infrastructure in tribal regions.

The state government has earmarked considerable resources, with Rs. 890.28 crore under the Tribal Sub Plan and an additional Rs. 1,145.46 crore in non-plan expenditure for fiscal 2024-25. The budget will support various projects, including building roads and bridges, and enhancing education and healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)