ISKCON Devotees Unite in Prayer for Bangladesh's Minorities

ISKCON devotees in Kolkata held prayers for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, who face atrocities following government changes. Additional rounds of prayers and chanting 'Hare Krishna' were conducted, raising awareness about over 200 attacks on Hindus in the country since August.

Updated: 02-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:18 IST
ISKCON Devotees Unite in Prayer for Bangladesh's Minorities
  • India

ISKCON devotees gathered at the Albert Road center in Kolkata, fervently praying for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. The prayer session, led by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, saw participants sing the Narasingha Dev prayer.

Chanting 'Hare Krishna' for hours, the devotees aimed to highlight the challenges faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. This initiative comes in the wake of over 200 reported attacks in the country since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader, faced arrest on charges of sedition, sparking protests across cities like Dhaka and Chattogram. His denied bail has fueled dissatisfaction among local communities, emphasizing the urgent need for attention to minority rights in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

