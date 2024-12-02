Italy to Host Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025

Left Menu

The International Tennis Federation has announced that the Davis Cup Final 8 will be held in Italy from 2025 to 2027, with Bologna set to host next year. Italy, led by Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini, recently clinched Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup victories in Malaga, Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:19 IST
The International Tennis Federation has confirmed that Italy will host the Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025 through 2027, with Bologna taking the honors next year. The Italians, under the leadership of rising star Jannik Sinner, have emerged victorious in the last two Davis Cup events held in Malaga, Spain.

This addition underscores Italy's growing prominence in the tennis world, as they recently celebrated a Billie Jean King Cup victory with Jasmine Paolini leading the charge in Malaga just last month. Moreover, Italy is also home to the prestigious ATP Finals and the Rome Masters, a precursor to the French Open on the tennis calendar.

In a stellar performance, Sinner secured two Grand Slam titles and ascended to the No. 1 position in the ATP rankings in 2024, while Paolini finished her season as the WTA's No. 4, having twice been a major tournament runner-up.

