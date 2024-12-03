Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Historic Visit to India on the Horizon

Goa's transport minister, Mauvin Godinho, anticipates Pope Francis's visit to India, following an invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Pope's itinerary is expected to include Goa, as encouraged by the successful exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics. This event highlights unity among communities.

In a significant development, Goa's transport minister, Mauvin Godinho, indicated that Pope Francis is set to visit India sooner than anticipated. The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation during the G7 Summit in Italy.

Godinho expressed confidence that Goa will prominently feature on Pope Francis's itinerary. His remarks came after attending a religious ceremony in Old Goa related to the exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics. The minister highlighted the event's role in promoting unity among diverse communities.

Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Vatican, impressed by the exposition's success, has pledged to convey the positive feedback to Pope Francis. Godinho believes the visit will reinforce the message of universal unity, reflected in St Francis Xavier's teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

