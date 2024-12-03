Heroic Captain and Crew Honored for Red Sea Bravery

Left Menu

Captain Avhilash Rawat received the 2024 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea for his crew's heroic actions during a Red Sea rescue. Their efforts helped combat a significant fire caused by a missile strike on their vessel, the Marlin Luanda. International naval support was crucial to their success.

In a standout act of courage, Captain Avhilash Rawat has been awarded the 2024 International Maritime Organisation's Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea. This accolade was officially bestowed upon him at the prestigious IMO headquarters in London, recognizing his and his crew's extraordinary bravery in a daring Red Sea rescue mission earlier this year.

Captain Rawat, leading the oil tanker Marlin Luanda's crew, was celebrated for their resilience in managing a fire ignited by an anti-ship ballistic missile. Despite facing a perilous situation, they diligently coordinated firefighting efforts, thereby averting further disaster. Captain Brijesh Nambiar and the crew of the Indian Navy ship INS Visakhapatnam also received commendations for their invaluable assistance during this crisis.

Speaking on security issues in the region, Rawat highlighted the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, urging a halt in shipping activity. Although the situation remains critical, Rawat emphasized the rewarding nature of a seafaring career, encouraging young individuals to explore the profession for the rich cultural insights and resilient skills it offers.

