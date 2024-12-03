Left Menu

Pushpa 2 Set to Shatter Box Office Records

The Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is predicted to break box office records, with experts forecasting up to Rs 150 crore in weekend collections. The sequel has already sold over one million tickets on BookMyShow, eclipsing previous records. The film's release on December 5 is highly anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:15 IST
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' featuring Allu Arjun is anticipated to break box office records upon its release on December 5. Trade experts predict weekend collections may reach up to Rs 150 crore, with an expected opening day footfall of over 50-60 lakh people, potentially making it a historic box office event.

According to BookMyShow, 'Pushpa 2' is now the fastest film to surpass one million tickets sold on their platform, outperforming hits like 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Bahubali 2', and 'KGF 2'. PVR INOX reports unprecedented advance bookings, highlighting a significant anticipation across both northern and southern markets.

The film follows the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', and anticipates a large following, particularly in regions like Bihar and UP where Allu Arjun's popularity is immense. Exhibitors are optimistic about packed theatres, high ticket prices, and a widespread cultural impact similar to previous milestones in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

