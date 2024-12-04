Left Menu

Biden's Historic Angola Visit: A Step Toward Future US-Africa Relations

President Joe Biden toured a slavery museum in Angola, addressing the historical significance and Africa’s future. His visit promotes U.S. economic commitments, including a significant railway project aimed at bolstering U.S. ties and countering China's influence in Africa. Biden emphasized Africa's rising global importance and the need for U.S. engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:09 IST
Biden's Historic Angola Visit: A Step Toward Future US-Africa Relations
  • Country:
  • Angola

In an effort to strengthen ties with Africa, President Joe Biden made history as the first U.S. president to visit Angola. During his visit, Biden toured a slavery museum, reflecting on the past while highlighting the continent's growing global significance.

Biden announced large-scale U.S. economic commitments to Angola, including the Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment, a $3 billion project aimed at increasing regional trade and counterbalancing Chinese investments in African infrastructure.

The visit underscores the strategic importance of Angola and Africa in the global landscape, as Biden works to reinforce U.S.-Africa relations and promote economic growth on the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024