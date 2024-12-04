Biden's Historic Angola Visit: A Step Toward Future US-Africa Relations

In an effort to strengthen ties with Africa, President Joe Biden made history as the first U.S. president to visit Angola. During his visit, Biden toured a slavery museum, reflecting on the past while highlighting the continent's growing global significance.

Biden announced large-scale U.S. economic commitments to Angola, including the Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment, a $3 billion project aimed at increasing regional trade and counterbalancing Chinese investments in African infrastructure.

The visit underscores the strategic importance of Angola and Africa in the global landscape, as Biden works to reinforce U.S.-Africa relations and promote economic growth on the continent.

