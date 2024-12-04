Sean Penn's Bold Critique of the Oscars
Sean Penn criticized the Oscars' organizers for limiting creativity and diversity in film production during the Marrakech Film Festival. He praised certain films and filmmakers, highlighting systemic issues within the Academy. Penn also expressed political views, supporting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and addressing American politics.
Sean Penn launched a scathing critique of the Oscars' organizers at the Marrakech Film Festival on Tuesday, accusing them of stifling creativity and diversity in the film industry.
The actor, 64, shared his disenchantment with the Academy Awards, while highlighting films like 'The Florida Project,' 'I'm Still Here,' and 'Emilia Perez' that have broken the mold. His comments align with ongoing criticisms of the Academy's diversity issues.
Penn also hailed Iranian-Danish director Ali Abassi's film 'The Apprentice,' expressing frustration over its distribution struggles in the U.S. Political views were also on display, as Penn voiced support for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and critiqued American politics.
